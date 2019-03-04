Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Memorabilia Goes for Nearly $3 Million at Auction

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's auctioned memorabilia netted almost $3 million on Sunday with "much of the proceeds" going to benefit charity.

The former Bucks and Lakers center auctioned off four of his NBA championship rings and sold 234 lots of memorabilia, including a game-used, signed basketball from his final game in 1989.

The items sold for $2,947,872.25, according to ESPN. His rings, which had starting bids of $60,000 to $65,000, netted four of the five highest sales at the auction's end. Abdul-Jabbar's 1987 ring sold for the most, going for $398,937.50. His ring from 1985 went for $343,700, while the two other rings from 1980 and 1988 went for $245,500 each.

The signed ball went for $270,050.

Proceeds from the auction are to be donated to Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation charity, which is dedicated to help kids learn science, technology, engineering and math.

"When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple," Abdul-Jabbar said. "Sell it all."

The Hall of Famer, 71, won five NBA championships with the Lakers and one title with the Bucks.