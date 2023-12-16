Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized with broken hip after fall, per reports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is on the mend after a hard fall. (USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell and broke his hip at a concert in Los Angeles Friday night, according to multiple reports. The 76-year-old will undergo surgery Saturday.

TMZ was first with the news, citing a statement from his longtime business partner Deborah Morales. It's unclear what show Abdul-Jabbar was attending.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today," Morales' wrote in the full memo, via People.

"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," she added.

Abdul-Jabbar, an all-time great who played 20 seasons in the league, has dealt with multiple health issues in his retirement. He was open about his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2020, as well as chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

Three years ago, the six-time MVP penned an essay, describing himself as "fortunate" to survive. He wrote about his medical experience as an ideal outcome, highlighting racial disparities in the healthcare system.

"I’ve been fortunate because my celebrity has brought me enough financial security to receive excellent medical attention," he wrote. "But while I’m grateful for my advantages, I’m acutely aware that many others in the Black community do not have the same options and that it is my responsibility to join with those fighting to change that. Because Black lives are at risk. Serious risk."

