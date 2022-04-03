Kareem Abdul-Jabbar continues to chide LeBron James on social stances: 'He should be embarrassed'

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not shy with his LeBron James opinions.

On Sunday, he laid into the fellow Los Angeles Lakers great during an appearance to celebrate James' teammate Carmelo Anthony. Abdul-Jabbar showed up to Crypto.com Arena ahead of Sunday's Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets to present Anthony with the NBA's Social Justice Champion Award. Anthony is the inaugural winner of the award that comes with a trophy named after Abdul-Jabbar.

'Really beneath him'

He used the appearance to continue to voice his displeasure over James' social stances, among other complaints.

"Some of the things he's done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see," Abdul-Jabbar said, per ESPN. "Some of the great things that he's done, he's standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he's committed himself to a different take on everything. It's hard to figure out where he's standing. You've got to check him out every time."

Abdul-Jabbar has repeatedly taken James to task including December criticism that James "encouraged vaccine hesitancy." James used the pointing Spiderman meme on Instagram with a caption reading "help me out" in an apparent effort to downplay the impact of COVID-19 by comparing it to the cold and flu. Abdul-Jabbar responded with an 1,100-world Substack essay titled: "Dear LeBron: Here’s the COVID-19 Help You Requested in Your Spider-Man Meme." In it, he criticized James' post as "a blow to his worthy legacy."

LeBron James is once again the target of criticism from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Two months prior, Abdul-Jabbar wrote another essay criticizing James for "honoring the unvaccinated" and "opinions that contribute to their deaths." James said that he was initially "very skeptical" of COVID-19 vaccines before announcing in September that he and the Lakers were fully vaccinated. Abdul-Jabbar has been a vocal advocate of COVID-19 vaccines while working to tamp down skepticism in Black communities.

'He should be embarrassed'

Abdul-Jabbar praised James on Sunday for some of his social efforts, including his "I Promise" school for at-risk students in his hometown Akron, Ohio. Other things? Abdul-Jabbar believes James "should be embarrassed about."

“I admire the things that he's done that have gotten all our attention," Abdul-Jabbar said, per the Los Angeles Times. "Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That's amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.

“So I'm not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn't — you know, some of the things he's done, he should be embarrassed about. That's just where I'm coming from.”

Abdul-Jabbar also recalled a 2021 celebration from James against the Indiana Pacers that drew a $15,000 fine from the NBA, which deemed his action as an "obscene gesture."

The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for making an "obscene gesture" during the Lakers' win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/7Wqts1RklV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2021

“I think he has so much going for him in terms of respect and accomplishment, and he shouldn't stoop to those moments,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Kareem's thoughts on LeBron breaking his scoring record

James recently surpassed Karl Malone for second place all-time on the NBA's scoring list and is within striking distance of passing Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time scoring leader. As of Sunday, James' career scoring tally of 37,062 points trails Abdul-Jabbar's total of 38,387 by 1,325 points. His career scoring average of 27.1 points per game puts him on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in 49 games. Abdul-Jabbar said he would be happy to see James break his record — as long as he's "careful" about other issues.

“I'm all for him doing it," Abdul-Jabbar said. "There's no envy there. I just — with the issues I was talking about, things that really affect the Black community, he should be careful. That's all I'm asking.”

James previously downplayed Abdul-Jabbar's criticism, telling reporters in December "I don't have a response to Kareem" before attempting to explain his social media post as "trying to figure this pandemic out."

James missed Sunday's 129-118 loss to the Nuggets with an ankle injury. He didn't immediately respond to Abdul-Jabbar's latest round of criticism.