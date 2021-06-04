The Kardashians’ Sexiest Looks All Include These Ultra-Revealing Knits

Kardashians in Isa Boulder

MEGA/Getty Images

Life as a Kardashian departs from reality on almost every front, especially when it comes to clothes. We pedestrians get dressed in response to the weather, to facilitate certain tasks, and to cover the bits that would get us reported on Instagram. Yes, self-expression is involved, but compared to the Kardashians, our identifying fashion choices are akin to electing between the short-sleeve uniform top or the corporate-branded sweatshirt. To be a Kardashian is to be a canvas, all the world's finest garb eager for a moment on your stage. And it appears a new player has earned itself a leading role.

Isa Boulder, a Bali-based label from designers Cecilia Basari and Yuli Suri, has caught the eye of the Kardashian-Jenner complex, as well as extended members of the American royalty, notably Solange, the Hadids, and Ariana Grande.

Kim Kardashian wore several of the brand's signature spaced-out knits in a campaign for KKW Beauty earlier this year. Isa Boulder's envelope-pushing designs, including fully gloved long-sleeve bodysuits and knit garter-and-stocking sets, threatened to upstage the products actually being sold, especially in contrast with the subdued Skims sets Kardashian typically cross-promotes in such campaigns.

Kendall Jenner may have been the first in the family to wear the brand, though, layering its deconstructed aran vest over a white long-sleeve top last November. It's since been picked up by Kim, who wore a brown balconette-knitted Isa Boulder tank on her own Instagram, and sister Kylie, who devastated followers in an un-toppably sexy bikini from the brand.

Isa Boulder may be the primary source of the Kardashians and their hordes' ultra-risqué knitwear (fans once bought out the entire stock of one of its products in the time it took the designer to take a nap), but the market supply is diversifying. Other designers are catching on to the value of summer knits, sexy crochet, and other "homemade hardcore," as the brand calls it, executions.

In a lot of ways, the trend makes perfect sense for now. Coming off of a year of sweats, sexy, sparse knitwear appeared just in time to transition us into warm weather. Now, it's not just Isa Boulder's knits, which range in price from $125 to $975, but a gradient of as-revealing-as-you-want-them-to-be knits available for as little as $22 on Nordstrom.

Below, shop out top Isa Boulder and summer knit picks.

