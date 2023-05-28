The Kardashians season 4 news and storylines

Courtesy of Hulu

The Kardashians – and Jenners – are back, with the third season of their hit show dropping on Disney+ this week. But will there be another season? Here's everything we know about The Kardashians season 4 so far, from possible storylines to when it might premiere.

We’ve been keeping up with the famous family for well over a decade now, so it’s no surprise that we can never get enough Kardashian Kontent. And it's already got us wondering what to expect from further episodes.

Will there be a season 4 of The Kardashians?

This month Kim and Khloé Kardashian confirmed that the show will return for a further 20 episodes after season three, while they were at the Disney Upfronts in New York City.

Given that the first three seasons have had ten episodes each, this could potentially signal a fourth and even a fifth season of the hit reality show being on the cards.

When will season 4 be released?

Since season three was just released this past week, we don’t expect to see another season until at least next year. Season two premiered in September of 2022, while season one came out in April of 2021, so they do seem to switch it up in terms of which month the show is released.

As soon as we know anything, we’ll be sure to update you here.

What storylines will season 4 cover?

It’s definitely been a busy time for the family recently. I mean, when isn’t it? Season four could possibly cover everything from the rumours that Kendall is dating Bad Bunny and Kylie reportedly being linked to Timothée Chalamet, to Kim appearing in the latest season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Whatever happens, we’re positive there will be plenty of drama ready to be explored in the next batch of episodes.

Let’s just say, we can’t wait!

Catch up with The Kardashians on Disney+ now.

