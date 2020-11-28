The Kardashians Had A Big Family Gathering for Thanksgiving, Ignoring CDC COVID Guidelines

From Delish

Another holiday, another opportunity for the Kardashian family to gather despite expert advice not to do so during a pandemic! On Thursday, many of the Kardashian-Jenners gathered at Kris's Palm Springs home for Thanksgiving and showed off photos of their lavish get-together on Instagram. This choice to gather follows backlash the family has received for other gatherings and trips they've done this year, including Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday island trip and Kendall Jenner's 25th West Hollywood bash.

As BuzzFeed pointed out, the table appeared to be set for 14 people. The California Department of Public Health has, on its website, prohibited gatherings with more than three households. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the CDC recommended that no one from separate households spend the holiday together: "Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu," the website reads. Farther down the page, the CDC provided guidance to those who did decide to gather, saying that wearing masks and staying six feet apart from anyone who does not live with you would help prevent the spread of the virus.

From the looks of it, the Kardashian-Jenners didn't wear masks, and they all seemed to mingle with each other pretty freely.

"Kylie and I are nail twins, and we're very festive," Khloé Kardashian said on her Instagram story, as she and her youngest sister showed off their coordinating, Christmas-themed manicures. Kylie posted a photo of their matching nails on her Instagram:

The kiddos seemed to have a good time, too.

And they enjoyed quite the delicious-looking spread; Khloé caught Kourtney filling up her plate:

There was a honey wall and a s'mores station:

On her story, Khloé said she made a couple of Oreo-based desserts, but it doesn't seem as if Kourtney was really in the baking or cooking mood this year. Kylie called her oldest sister out on her Instagram story, saying, "Kourtney's Thanksgiving contribution," before showing a plate of potato chips and what looks like onion dip. "All day and night she worked on this."

Kylie also shared the place settings for the evening, which featured plates with very realistic-looking turkeys on them:

She shared a couple selfies with her mom, Kris, while they promoted Black Friday sales for Kylie's skincare and cosmetics lines:

To top it all, though, she and Kendall did this (admittedly hilarious) TikTok:

Anyway. Wear a mask. Listen to the CDC. Happy Black Friday!

