Kardashian-Jenners Show Off Unique Takes on Gothic Glam for Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding

It's a gothic-glam family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners!

The entire brood was spotted in Portofino, Italy, ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend, and the famous family — known to make show-stopping fashion statements whether they're out running errands or attending swanky events like the Met Gala — channeled their inner rock stars while dining at Ristorante Puny ahead of the couple's upcoming nuptials.

Kourtney, 43, looked ravishing in a sexy red bodysuit with a sheer maxi-length overlay, strappy red heels, and a faux fur stole, wearing her hair in a relaxed updo with face-framing layers effortlessly falling toward her shoulders.

Soon-to-be husband Travis, 46, showed off his collection of ink in a structured tweed black jacket with nothing underneath — though he ended up buttoning it up at one point — adding slim-cut black pants, black shoes, and black sunglasses to finish off his pre-wedding getup.

The family's matriarch, Kris, looked chic in a black tea-length dress with a sheer overlay, which also featured rose detailing across the chest and a statement collar. The Kardashians star, 66, accessorized with a small structured clutch and statement earrings, adding simple strappy black heels to round out her look.

Kim, who was in tow with her children but not boyfriend Pete Davidson — he's "expected to be at" Saturday Night Live in New York this weekend, a source told PEOPLE — kept her look monochromatic with a stunning soft black two-piece ensemble consisting of "pantaboots" and a long sleeve crop top with criss-cross detailing at the chest, which showed off her toned abs perfectly.

The SKIMS founder, 41, kept her glam relatively simple, opting for mile-long lashes and dark brows while she wore her bleached tresses straight and parted down the middle.

Never one to shy away from a body-hugging outfit, Khloé showed off her incredible curves in a sultry leopard-print gown with a corset bodice, adding simple strappy black heels, oversized sunglasses, a small structured purse, and tons of bling — including large gold cross earrings and layered necklaces — for her gorgeous pre-wedding look.

The Good American co-founder, 37, wore her long locks swept back, save for a few tresses swept to one side of her face, and sported a mauve lip while dining with friends and family.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kendall — who walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Devin Booker — looked like she stepped off the runway in a goth-inspired sheer tea-length skirt, adding a strapless corset-like top, peep-toe pumps, and a statement choker with a large red cross to complete her look.

Kylie also kept her look in the rocker-chic theme, flaunting her post-baby bod in a fitted black mini dress, adding black-and-white color-blocked knee-high boots and a small matching bowling bag purse. The makeup mogul kept her glam relatively natural and wore her long black hair in loose, romantic waves.

"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a source told PEOPLE Friday of the family's pre-wedding festivities. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

The couple is set to marry at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino.

Located on the coast of northern Italy just southeast of the city of Genoa, Portofino is certainly a picture-perfect wedding location. Not only does the castle boast breathtaking views of Portofino bay and the Mediterranean Sea, it's also rich in history.

Castello Brown was a military stronghold dating all the way back to 1425, according to the venue's website. In the 18th century, the castle fell under French rule, and Napoleon Bonaparte even guarded the structure with his troops in an effort to ward off British ships passing through.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker, who got engaged in October 2021, legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday, an insider told PEOPLE. Their close friends and family were present for the intimate ceremony.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."