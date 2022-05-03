Kardashian-Jenner family prevails in Blac Chyna lawsuit, no damages awarded

The Kardashian-Jenner family scored a decisive legal victory Monday as a Los Angeles jury cleared them of defaming model and reality star Blac Chyna, and of interfering with her contract at E! by convincing the network to pull the plug on her show Rob & Chyna.

According to the Associated Press, jurors found that while members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan often acted in bad faith and weren't justified in telling executives and producers that Chyna abused her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian, they determined that the family did not have a substantial effect on Chyna's contract or the cancellation of her and Rob's show. Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, was awarded no damages.

Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, trial counsel for the Kardashian-Jenner family, said in a statement to EW, "The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed."

Chyna's attorney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Blac Chyna; Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Blac Chyna; Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner

The four defendants — Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian — attended much of the nine-day trial and all testified, but they were attending the Met Gala in New York when the verdict was read. (A judge granted a request from Kim's lawyer to have her removed as a defendant on Friday.)

Chyna was present for the verdict and "had no visible reaction," per the AP.

Chyna filed the $100 million lawsuit in 2017, alleging that the Kardashian-Jenners schemed to get Rob & Chyna off the air and end her TV career. Chyna said the family fabricated the events of a 2016 fight between her and Rob, which allegedly included Chyna wrapping a charging cord around his throat and grabbing his unloaded gun.

Chyna testified that her actions in the incident were in jest, while Kris Jenner said on the stand, "The gun held to my son's head wasn't a joke." Jenner also denied having anything to do with Rob & Chyna's cancellation, stating that E! simply never picked up the show for a second season.

