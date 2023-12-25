Kardashian Family Lip-Syncs Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me' for Christmas TikTok: 'We Lost Kim'

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian got festive for a seasonal TikTok

Kylie Jenner/Tiktok From left: Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner singing Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me."

Tis' the season for Kardashian karaoke!

Sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian joined their mother Kris Jenner for a seasonal TikTok early Sunday morning, as they lip-synced Ariana Grande's modern-day Christmas classic "Santa Tell Me."

And while a few members of the family proudly posted and liked the clip, one sister seemed to miss out on the sing-along: Kim.

"We lost Kim," Kylie, 26, jokingly captioned the clip.

Kylie also shared the video to Instagram, revealing that the sisters "couldn’t find Kimberly," who jokingly called out her family in the comments section.

"Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song," Kim, 43, wrote. "Haterssss."

In the video, Kylie opened with the song's chorus as she looked at herself in a mirror while wearing a dazzling gold dress. The camera quickly panned to Kris, 68, who matched her youngest daughter in a gold-and-black dress, and Kendall, 28, who held a beverage and rocked a tight long-sleeve black dress with some white accents.

Khloé, 39, and Kourtney, 44, also make appearances. Khloé wore a sequin look as she posed in front of a snowy setting and Kourtney sat down and smiling in a lengthy black ensemble.

The wholesome ensemble moment from the family comes just seven weeks after the birth of the crew's latest member, Kourtney's newborn son Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed Rocky in November, before a source shared with PEOPLE that the mother of four was "over the moon about her son’s arrival," after her "pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," the source said at the time. "She feels so blessed."

On Saturday, the Poosh founder documented her journey working out after the birth of her baby boy, sharing a clip of her walking on the treadmill.

"Doing the most important job in the world... being a mommy," Kourtney wrote to fans on her Instagram Story. "Keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods."

"Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself," she added alongside a heart emoji.



Read the original article on People.