Kardashian Cousins Prepare for Easter with a Fun Pastel-Colored Arts and Crafts Day

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her kids and several of their cousins painting and glueing crafts ahead of Easter Sunday

khloe kardashian/Instagram The Kardashians celebrating Easter

The Kardashian-Jenner family is ready for Easter!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared an Instagram post that showed off her mom and her kids getting ready for Easter Sunday.

In the photos, the Good American founder, 39, her mom Kris Jenner, 68, and her kids — daughter True, 5, and 19-month-old son Tatum — pose for the camera as they don bunny pajamas and a pastel tracksuit, respectively.

Khloe also soundtracked the photo carousel with Louis Armstrong’s version of the Disney classic song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

In other photos, they can be seen painting, coloring and working with glue and pom-poms with their cousins, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 , and Dream, 7 — all of whom are wearing matching pajamas.

The Kardashian-Jenners usually go big for Easter (as they do with many holidays). Earlier this week, Kris called Khloe "the best helper" in an Instagram Story video post, and shared "all the fun stuff" that she's doing for her many grandkids to celebrate Easter.

After thanking fans for their support following her sister Karen's death, Jenner went on to show off the arts and crafts she had prepared for the kids.

"Anyway, this put a smile on my face," Jenner said while showing fans around the table decorations, including baby chick plates and coloring placemats.

"Thank you @khloekardashian for being the best helper the Easter Bunny could ever ask for. I love you," she wrote alongside multiple heart and Easter-related emojis.

Khloe has also been sharing some fun moments between her kids and their cousins on social media over the past few days. On Friday, the reality TV star posted a video of Psalm, Chicago and True showing their love for their sister and cousin North West, 10, by dancing and singing along to her verse on "TALKING," her song with dad Kanye West, 46.

The kids could be seen rapping along to North's rap, as she says: "It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie. Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me."

"A medley 🤍," Khloé captioned the video.

Kim Kardashian, 43, praised her daughter North last month after she became one of the youngest musicians to chart on Billboard's Hot 100 for her verse on the track, which debuted earlier this year.

"North West earns her first ever entry on Hot 100 this week with 'TALKING,' " the post read. "She becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart, at age 10."

"My baby!!!! 👏🖤🫶," the proud mom wrote across the image.

