The 2021 Kardashian Christmas card is here!

Photo credit: Instagram

The Kardashian Christmas card is a right of passage, and this year, they've *really* delivered the goods.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a family portrait of her, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian joined by Kim's children – North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm – as well as Khloé's daughter True, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream. We're guessing Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall made other plans?

The cute photoshoot saw the Kardashian clan dressed head-to-toe in brown and black Skims, which looked v cosy.

Let's take a look at the family's previous, often cringeworthy, festive cards, shall we? Starting from the beginning:

1987

Because if tartan isn't festive, we just don't know what is.

1991

Again with the tartan, eh?

1995

Literally dreaming of a white Christmas.

2001

Just chillin'.

2003

Let's be honest - everyone knows they look better in black and white

2008

Don't mind Kylie - she's just getting the Christmas tree out the loft.

2009

The family chose to use a photo from Khloe's wedding to Lamar for their festive offering in 2009.

2010

Look at Mason! We die.

2011

We guess Kris didn't get the memo about NOT wearing turquoise sequins.

2012

"Everyone look like they're having fun, okay? Yes, even you, Penelope."

2013

Things went up a gear in 2013.

2015

Just look at those adorable baby feet!

2017



Photo credit: Kim Kardashian

Ah yes... the year when we were all counting on this card being the big reveal of Kylie's baby bump. Then nothing. No bloody sign of her...

2018

After telling us that the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card had been cancelled, the most famous family in showbiz eventually changed their minds... on Christmas Eve.

2019

Sadly there was no full Kardashian Christmas card in 2019, but Kim Kardashian did come through with a Kardashian-West family offering and it's very cute. She explained that it's just too tricky to "wrangle" the whole family these days, which is understandable given all the Kardashian kids now in the picture. It probably didn't help that she's also been irritating Kourtney Kardashian for most of the year.

Story continues

2021

The Kardashian's latest Christmas card offering may be short of a few erm, Kardashians, but we're still living for it.

You Might Also Like