Karauli priest case: Deceased's family refuses to perform last rites until their demands are met

Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 (ANI): Family members of priest Babulal, who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village on Thursday night, have refused to perform the last rites of his body till all their demands are met by the state government.

"We won't perform the last rites of the body until our demands are met. We want Rs 50 lakhs compensation and a government job. All accused must be arrested and action should be taken against the Patwari and policemen who are supporting the accused. We want protection," Lalit, a relative of priest Babulal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) reached Babulal's village to request the family to perform the last rites.

"People gathered for his last rites. They have made some demands from the administration and state government. We are requesting the deceased's family to perform last rites as two days have passed since the death," Meena said.

The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by some people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident. (ANI)