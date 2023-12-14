With Karate Combat, UFC veteran Sam Alvey no longer worries about ‘sissies’ turning down fights

UFC veteran Sam Alvey has made a smooth transition from MMA to karate competition, and is days away from his first title shot.

At Karate Combat 43, Alvey enters his second fight with the promotion, which will be for the vacant heavyweight title (205 pounds) against Ross Levine. While Alvey’s run in the UFC ended with a rough skid of losses, he has rejuvenated his combat sports career in an all-striking sport that is steadily gaining more attention.

“I have been able to go into a promotion and impress them so much in one fight that they offered me a title shot, and against a reigning champion a weight lower,” Alvey told MMA Junkie Radio. “It means the world to me. I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to win this belt. I’m going to do everything I can to give back to Karate Combate. I’m going to make sure Karate Combat is the next biggest combat sport in the world.

“… It is the most fun I’ve ever had fighting, and I’ve only had one fight with them so far. I am looking forward to this so much, and when I get that gold belt, I’m going to wear it everywhere.”

Following his exit from the UFC after 24 fights, Alvey had a successful MMA bout in the heavyweight division, where he weighed in at 230 pounds, before making the transition to karate. Since then, Alvey says he has honed his focus on training to be a true 205-pound competitor, and he gets to test himself regularly with Team Quest in Temecula, Calif.

So far, so good for Alvey, who won his karate debut in September by brutally stopping Adam Rosa in under two minutes.

Although Alvey’s run under the UFC banner ended with nine straight fights without a win, he’s not done with MMA, or any particular combat sports discipline. He’s willing to throw down anywhere and everywhere.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’m a fighter,” Alvey said. “I want to fight. I will fight anyone, anywhere, at any time. The whole reason I ended up with Karate Combat is because the fighters in BKFC are a bunch of sissies. The fighters in MMA in general are a bunch of sissies. It is not what it used to be.

“When I started fighting, if a fight was offered, you say yes. I mean, before you know who it is. Now, I have said yes this last year to 10 different fights in five different promotions, and they all say no. They’re all intimidated.”

Alvey is relieved to have found a home in Karate Combat where he doesn’t have to worry about opponents turning down fights. He believes the promotion will ensure he gets to compete regularly “without hesitation.”

KC 43 takes place Dec. 15 at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by the third combat sports meeting between former UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson, and airs live on YouTube at 10 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie