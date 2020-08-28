Karanvir Bohra Birthday: From Tailored Suits To Desi Attires, Times When The Actor Impressed Us With His Dapper Choices (View Pics)

A terrific actor, a man of his words and a doting husband-cum-father, TV actor Karanvir Bohra is a complete package. Over the years, we’ve seen him in a plethora of shows and movies, doing what he does best i.e acting. From Shararat, Naagin, Qubool Hai, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna to Bhanwar, the actor has played many shades on the big and small screen and proved his mettle. However, one thing that fans underestimate about the lad is his unique fashion sense. Karanvir turns a year older on August 28 and what a better day to laud his style sensibilities. Karanvir Bohra Appeals To Audience to 'Support All Content Regardless of the Medium' on the Release of his Web-Show Bhanwar (View Post).

Also Read | Sangeeta Srivastava, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actress, Dies of Autoimmune Disease In Mumbai

And so, on this occasion, we bring to you times when KVB nailed it in the style department and made us go wow. From basics, suits to something totally Karanvir Bohra type, the cool lad has time and again flaunted his love for fashion and that’s what we are gonna discuss ahead. So without further ado, let’s get started. Karanvir Bohra Will Not Apologize For Sharing 'Ramayan' Meme, Says He Did Not Disrespect Gods.

The Tailored Magic

Karanvir Bohra was part of Bigg Boss 12 and flashed some never seen before prints on national TV. In the photo below, we see the actor on the show in a crisp shiny blue tailored suit stitched to perfection. And boy, Bohra looks amazing in it!

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Appeals To Audience to 'Support All Content Regardless of the Medium' on the Release of his Web-Show Bhanwar (View Post)





The Desi Punch

Up next, we have Karanvir’s picture when he visited Umaid Bhavan to meet the Maharaja back in 2019. From the beige kurta-jacket, saffron turban to the dupatta, all things blend it supremely well.





Pink Is For Boys

Killing the stereotypical ideology that colour pink is just for girls, here’s KVB in a blush pink suit styled with a stripe blue shirt underneath.





The Russian Fashion

A man in a black furry coat looks nothing but fierce and Karanvir exudes the same. The pic below is from his Russia visit and we are completely awestruck by his all-black look.





Bang-On Basics

Karanvir Bohra not only does high-fashion, but the actor also knows how to wear basics the right way. In the photo, we see him in a yellow shirt and jeans looking simply hot. Those biceps... uff!!





The Baddie Look

Black and pink are two contrasting colours, but when blended together weaves magic. Karanvir in the picture can be seen in a buttoned vest, a pink shirt which is topped with a suit in shade black. Killer!!





Subtle End

Let’s end it on a subtle note. Bohra here can seem wearing a creamish white pant paired with textured coat-cum-top. Superb combo!!!





That's it, guys! Hope you like the above compilation of Karanvir's best style moments. Indeed, he is a charmer and the pictures above prove the same. Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen on a ZEE5 original web-series titled Bhanwar which starred him along with Priya Banerjee, Teejay Sidhu and Mantra. Happy 38th birthday, Karanvir Bohra. Stay tuned!