Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi Indian Freedom Fight Film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ Sets Prime Video Bow (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video has set a premiere date for its original film “Ae Watan Mere Watan,” headlined by Sara Ali Khan (“Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”).

The film revolves around an underground radio station led by a courageous young woman that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle in 1942. It draws inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s journey. Khan plays the lead role of Usha in the film.

More from Variety

Directed by Kannan Iyer (“Ek Thi Daayan”), the film is written by Darab Farooqui (“Notebook”) and Iyer. The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar (“Kushi”), Abhay Verma (“The Family Man”), Sparsh Shrivastav (“Laapataa Ladies”), Alexx O’ Neil (“Captain Miller”) and Anand Tiwari (“Pati Patni and Joe”) and features a guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi (“Tiger 3”).

The film is a Dharmatic Entertainment production produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

The premiere date was revealed on Feb. 13, World Radio Day. Aparna Purohit, head of originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said: “’Ae Watan Mere Watan’ further cements our long-standing relationship with Dharmatic Entertainment and underscores our collective commitment to telling stories that are not only entertaining and immersive but have a robust emotional core. It’s a privilege that the film’s unveiling aligns with the essence of World Radio Day, acknowledging the power of this medium in shaping historical narratives and establishing profound connection with audiences.”

Johar added: “Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement.”

Story continues

“Ae Watan Mere Watan” streams worldwide on Prime Video from March 21.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.