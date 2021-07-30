Karan Johar or Salman Khan: Who is Hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT' This Year?

The suspense around the host of Bigg Boss has finally subsided. This year, the digital exclusive version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT, will be hosted by Karan Johar. The filmmaker will fill in the shoes of Salman Khan for the special digital series, launching on 8 August on Voot. Endemol India will be bankrolling the digital version too.

KJo shared the news on his Instagram handle.

However, after the completion of the OTT exclusive, the show will move to Colors TV with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss. This Colors show will see Salman Khan as the host as per usual.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to launch the first trailer of the digital version.

It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will be digital-first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It's truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in BB," he said in a statement.

Along with the hour-long episodes, viewers will also be able to watch the 24X7 live stream on the digital platform.

