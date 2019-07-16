Karam back with Carlin for Iowa

Despite it being almost four years since his last road/street course start in an IndyCar, the Pennsylvanian native whittled down his deficit to his rivals and his teammate , and pleased team principal Trevor Carlin.

He said: “We were very impressed with Sage’s steady progression throughout the Toronto race weekend and his willingness to learn and adapt.

“The fact that he hadn’t been on a street course since 2015 and was still able to come right out of the gate confident and constantly improving every session was extremely impressive.

“The SmartStop Self Storage Chevrolet looked great out on track and their group has been a pleasure to work with, so we couldn’t be more pleased to have them back this weekend in Iowa.

“Sage has done really well in Iowa in the past, so hopefully we can use his experience and our past success at Iowa Speedway to come away with a good result for the team and our partners at SmartStop Self Storage.”

finished on the podium at the 0.894-mile oval in 2015 (below), and also won there in USF2000, twice in what’s now known as Indy Pro 2000, and again in Indy Lights.

Said Karam: “I’m really excited to be back again this weekend with Carlin and SmartStop Self Storage for the Iowa 300. Iowa Speedway has always been a good track for me in the past, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to work there,” said Karam.

“Coming off of a very productive weekend in Toronto, I’m looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned and continuing to work with the team to get the best results possible. A huge thank you to everyone at Carlin and SmartStop Self Storage for a great opportunity to race at one of my favorite tracks!”

