Kapuskasing ‘pushed out’ of evacuation planning, says mayor

As Kapuskasing hosts evacuees from Fort Albany First Nation, Mayor Dave Plourde says the town has been pushed out of the planning.

“What happens is, on an annual basis, all the people involved gather around the table and discuss how the evacuation is going to go,” said Plourde. “In this case, we were pushed out.”

A private company, Investigative Solutions Network, has been contracted by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to facilitate things like accommodations for First Nations when there is a need to evacuate.

They were involved in the relocation of Fort Albany members from Mississauga to Niagara Falls during the spring flooding this year.

While Fort Albany members fleeing the threat of a forest fire are evacuating to Kapuskasing, Plourde said the town was not a part of the process.

“It’s unfortunate really, but it seems ISC doesn’t want us at the table,” he said. “It’s bittersweet, it’s one of those things that’s hard to take.”

The town of Kapuskasing has built their hosting programs for the last 18 years.

“We mentored a lot of the people who host evacuations today, but in the end it’s the private sector that’s going to come out,” he said.

Plourde said the experience the town has gathered over the years is valuable in these situations.

“It’s a delicate balance, and at times we host 10 per cent of our population, 800 people for a population of 8,000 is a lot of people,” said Plourde. “There’s a lot of services that we don’t necessarily have in our community, and it can be difficult to manage, but we’ve been doing it because we have the recipe.”

He wishes they could work together through the evacuation process, and have a conversation after to work out a partnership when there is a need again.

“It’s really important that everybody still respects that these residents are dealing with a serious situation,” he said. “The town is still here to help as we always are, we will continue to do that.”

He said there wasn't communication from ISC prior to the private company stepping in.

ISC and ISN have been contacted but have not provided comment at the time of publication. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

“We're still open for ISN to host, and hopefully everything goes well,” said Plourde.

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com