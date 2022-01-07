Kaprozov scores in 4th straight, Wild beat Bruins 3-2

  • Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, celebrates his goal with Nico Sturm (7) as Boston Bruins' Craig Smith skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, celebrates his goal with Nico Sturm (7) as Boston Bruins' Craig Smith skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) goes for the puck as it rebounds off the crossbar behind Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    2/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) goes for the puck as it rebounds off the crossbar behind Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) works between Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) and David Pastrnak (88) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    4/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) works between Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) and David Pastrnak (88) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) jumps to avoid a shot on Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    5/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) jumps to avoid a shot on Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) celebrates his goal with Mike Reilly (6), Erik Haula (56) and Craig Smith (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    6/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) celebrates his goal with Mike Reilly (6), Erik Haula (56) and Craig Smith (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The Minnesota Wild celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    7/7

    Wild Bruins Hockey

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, celebrates his goal with Nico Sturm (7) as Boston Bruins' Craig Smith skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) goes for the puck as it rebounds off the crossbar behind Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) works between Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) and David Pastrnak (88) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) jumps to avoid a shot on Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) celebrates his goal with Mike Reilly (6), Erik Haula (56) and Craig Smith (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Minnesota Wild celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG ALDEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Boldy, who played at Boston College last season and grew up about 20 miles southwest of Boston in Millis, Massachusetts, put Minnesota up 3-1 with a goal 12:26 into the second period, and the Wild hung on for heir first win since Dec. 9, over the San Jose Sharks. The Wild had five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols since that victory.

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves.

Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, whose three-game winning streak was halted. Jeremy Swayman finished with 27 saves.

Minnesota had been 0-4-1 since beating San Jose 5-2 in early December. The Wild had allowed 22 goals in their previous four games, including a 6-4 loss to St. Louis on Saturday in the Winter Classic.

Although the Wild allowed Boston 38 shots on goal, Minnesota’s defense kept most to the outside and Kahkonen was strong on the difficult shots he faced, including two from just in front of the crease in the final seconds after the Bruins pulled Swayman for an extra skater.

Boldy, recalled from the taxi squad from Iowa of the AHL on Tuesday, scored on a give-and-go with Marcus Foligno in front of Boston’s net. Boldy passed the puck to Foligno, who sent it right back for a wrist shot Boldy sent past Swayman.

Boldy had a group of friends and family in attendance and the cheers carried throughout the subdued arena with the Bruins down 3-1.

Minnesota capitalized on a double power-play after Marchand was called for holding and Brandon Carlo went off for interference at 14:49 of the second period. Kaprizov one-timed a crossing pass from Mats Zuccarello at 15:25 of the second, and the Wild took a 2-1 lead when Sturm tipped in a slap shot by Jonas Brodin 1:12 later.

Marchand scored off a backhanded pass from Patrice Bergeron with 4:25 left in the second period to pull Boston within 3-2.

RASK RETURN

The Bruins signed goalkeeper Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout contract Thursday. Rask is attempting to return from offseason labrum surgery on his hip. Rask, currently a free agent, has spent 14 seasons with the Bruins and is the franchise leader in wins. Rask was supposed to play for Providence this weekend, but the AHL postponed two games against Lehigh Valley because of COVID-19 protocols.

Rask has been working out at the Bruins’ training facility for more than two months and said he expects to be ready after just a game or two in the minors. Providence is scheduled to host Hartford on Jan. 14.

NOTES: The Bruins announced that former player Willie O’Ree has opted to participate virtually for his upcoming number retirement ceremony. O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier on Jan. 18, 1958, was slated to attend when the Bruins retired his number prior to Boston’s Jan. 18 game against Carolina. … Boston D Charlie McAvoy was out with a lower body injury. … The Bruins were without forwards Karson Kuhlman, Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek on the COVID protocol list. … Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury) missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Bruins: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews misses practice for 'precautionary reasons'

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth were held out of Monday's practice for what the team called "precautionary reasons." The Leafs announced the absences on Twitter, but did not provide further details. Toronto has been working through a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 14 players and seven staff members placed in the NHL's coronavirus protocol at its height. Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren was the only player still in isolation when they beat the visi

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Nurse: Anunoby’s improved strength, athleticism helping his offensive game

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised OG Anunoby’s developing strength and physicality to create shots and diversify his offensive game after their team’s win over the Knicks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Chelsea-Liverpool draw thriller leaves Man City celebrating

    LONDON (AP) — The only winner Sunday was Manchester City. And Romelu Lukaku certainly lost out. What a pulsating, entertaining encounter for Lukaku to miss — not out of his own choosing — as Chelsea recovered to draw 2-2 with Liverpool without the temporarily exiled striker. It left City 10 points clear from Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with Liverpool a further point back. The sky blue ribbons look like remaining on the trophy for another year thanks to the fading challenge from the

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Mackay uses home hill advantage to take gold medal in men's ski halfpipe World Cup

    Canada's Brendan Mackay continued his hot streak in his hometown of Calgary winning a second consecutive World Cup gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe on Saturday. Mackay, 24, was one of three Canadians to reach the podium between the men's and women's competition. Unlike his performance Thursday, the Calgary native had his best run of the day on his first one, scoring 93.40 and following it up with scores of 74.60 and 93.20 in his final two. "It's fantastic. It's hard to believe I won two cons

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end their trip Tuesday night at San Jose. The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause

  • Blackhawks get Sam Lafferty from Penguins for Alex Nylander

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assis

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C