Kaprizov, Wild to host the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-11-3, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Carolina. Kaprizov is ninth in the NHL with 53 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Wild are 14-3-1 at home. Minnesota is third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kaprizov with 19.

The Hurricanes are 16-6-2 on the road. Carolina ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 19 goals and has 53 points. Mats Zuccarello has 16 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sebastian Aho has 48 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Hurricanes. DeAngelo has nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press