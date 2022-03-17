Kaprizov scores twice as Wild beat Bruins 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.

After Minnesota had a few good looks on net during a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth goal of the season and second in two games.

Greenway’s goal came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.

Kaprizov, the skilled second-year winger, fired a rocket from the point during the Wild’s first power play for the first of his two goals. He added to his total later in the period when he split two defenders on a breakaway following a long pass from linemate Mats Zuccarello.

It was Kaprizov’s sixth multigoal game of the season, with three coming in his last seven games. He had his eight-game point streak snapped Sunday. Kaprizov has a team-high 32 goals on the season.

Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Minnesota defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Alex Goligoski each had two assists. Both assisted on Greenway’s go-ahead goal in the third.

Boston was without captain Patrice Bergeron, who will be out at least two games due to the risk of infection in a previous arm injury. Bergeron has 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games this season for the Bruins.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Boston.

Tyson Jost made his Wild debut after he was acquired in a trade Tuesday from Colorado. Minnesota dealt forward Nico Sturm to get Jost, who centered the fourth line.

NOTES: With Bergeron out, Boston recalled forward Jack Studnicka from Providence of the AHL but he did not arrive in time for the game. … With his first-period assist on Kaprizov’s goal, Zuccarello tied his career high for points with 61 set during the 2014-15 season with the New York Rangers.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Winnipeg on Friday.

Wild: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the third game of a nine-game homestand.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tyler Mason, The Associated Press

