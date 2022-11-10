Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild continued their dominance over the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.

The game was tied 1-1 after two periods before the Wild took control. Matt Dumba scored the go-ahead goal 1:21 into the third when he put in a loose puck in front of the net.

Joseph Cramarossa also scored the Wild, who have won 11 straight over the Ducks, which is the longest winning streak against an opponent in franchise history. Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots.

Pavol Regenda scored his first NHL goal as the Ducks dropped to 0-9 in games decided by two goals or more. John Gibson made 35 saves.

It is the second time in Kaprizov’s three seasons in the NHL he has scored twice on the power play. The other was in 2021 against Colorado.

Minnesota, which came into the game eighth in the league on the power play, was 2 for 6.

Kaprizov tied the game at 1 at 16:37 of the second period when he redirected Matt Boldy's shot past Gibson 13 seconds into the Wild's power play. The Minnesota forward, who leads the team with 10 goals, made it 3-1 when he slipped the puck into the near side of the post after getting a pass from Mats Zuccarello while the Wild had a two-man advantage.

FIRST GOAL

Regenda's first NHL goal came at 13:24 of the second period. He fired a snap shot from the slot to give Anaheim a short-lived 1-0 advantage.

Regenda was called up from the Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego with Adam Henrique out of the lineup as his wife, Lauren, is expecting the couple's first child.

OVERRULED

Zegras appeared to score the third lacrosse-style goal in his brief NHL career early in the second period, but it was overruled when replay determined Dmitry Kulikov was offside prior to the goal.

Zegras had possession behind the Wild's net before wrapping around the net, scooping the puck with his stick blade and putting it over Gustavsson's right shoulder. Zegras did a salute after the goal in honor of the game being held on Ducks Military Appreciation Night.

FINED

Kaprizov was fined $5,000 for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during Tuesday's game. Kaprizov was assessed a match penalty for the second-period incident.

UP NEXT

Wild: Travel to Seattle on Friday.

Ducks: Host Chicago on Saturday.

