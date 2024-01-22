Kaprizov gets 2nd career hat trick as Wild beat Hurricanes 5-2

Kirill Kaprizov scored three goals for his second career hat trick, and Joel Eriksson Ek had the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Jake Middleton also scored for the Wild in their third win in four games after losing eight of nine. Filip Gustavsson stopped 40 shots.

Martin Necas and Michael Bunting had goals for Carolina, which finished 3-2-1 on a six-game homestand. Antti Raanta finished with 14 saves.

Eriksson Ek scored at 9:32 of the third to give the Wild a 3-2 lead as he controlled the rebound of a shot by Jonas Brodin and then got two chances to beat Raanta. That came just 75 seconds after Bunting had tied it for the Hurricanes.

Kaprizov and Middleton added empty-net goals for the Wild in the final 2:01.

SENATORS 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko and Claude Giroux scored third-period goals and Ottawa rallied to win Shane Pinto’s return to the lineup from a gambling suspension.

Tim Stützle had two goals and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Senators. Pinto, playing for the first time after a 41-game suspension, had an assist and Mads Sogaard made 22 saves.

Egor Zamula had two goals and an assist, and Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists for the Flyers, who lost their second straight after winning five in a row. Philadelphia played without third-leading scorer Owen Tippett (lower body), who was injured crashing into the boards early in the third period of Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Colorado.

Sam Ersson had 29 saves for the Flyers.

The Associated Press