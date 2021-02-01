Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate the Couple

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Ginni Chatrath. He shared the happy news with his fans on social media on Monday. He said that the mother and the baby are both fine and thanked everyone for blessings and prayers.

"We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all Red heartginni n kapil (sic)," Kapil wrote on social media.

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ❤️ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Fans congratulated him on welcoming a baby into their family.

Only recently, The Kapil Sharma Show host had confirmed that his hugely popular TV show will be taking a "small break" so that he can be with his wife to welcome their second child. The comedy show features an ensemble of artistes, including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

Kapil and Ginni became parents to baby girl Anayra in Decemebr 2019. They had tied the knot in 2018.

On the work front, Kapil is attached with streaming giant Netflix for a project. It is unclear at the moment whether its a comedy special, TV series or a movie. It will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries. Kapil will also star in SonyLIV project Dadi Ki Shaadi.