Kapil Dev: India cricket legend stable after heart surgery

The former pace bowler and batsman is one of the greatest to play the game

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in India's capital Delhi after he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital said that Dev, 61 was admitted on Friday, and was in a stable condition now.

Dev captained India's World Cup winning team in 1983. He was named by Wisden as the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002.

Wishes have poured in for the former captain from across India.

The former middle-order batsman and fast bowler is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted India batsman Shikar Dhawan. Several other players, including former Test captain Anil Kumble, also wished Dev a speedy recovery.

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

An all-rounder who was devastating with both bat and ball, Dev took more than 400 wickets and scored more than 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Since retiring, he has coached the Indian side and had various other roles away from cricket,

Dev is considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers India has produced. In total, he took a remarkable 434 Test wickets and 253 one-day international wickets.

With the bat, Dev made 5,248 Test runs, including eight centuries and 27 fifties, at an average of 31.05. He has scored 3,783 ODI runs, including a top score of 175 not out which he hit against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.