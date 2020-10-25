Kapil Dev Health Update: Ex-India Captain Discharged From Hospital After Successful Angioplasty, Says Chetan Sharma

Kapil Dev has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing an angioplasty, said former India cricketer Chetan Sharma in a tweet on Sunday. Dev, captain of India’s first cricket World Cup-winning team, was rushed to a hospital in South Delhi on Friday midnight after suffering a cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency ‘coronary angioplasty’ and was feeling fine on Saturday. Chetan Sharma, who has been in the hospital alongside Kapil Dev’s family, shared a picture of Dev posing for a picture with the doctor.

Sharma wrote on his post “Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital.” The legendary all-rounder was seen posing for the picture in hospital attire. He had been admitted to a hospital in South Delhi on Friday midnight.

Chetan Sharma Shares Picture of Kapil Dev

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020





Earlier the 61-yer-old former India all-rounder was seen posing from his hospital bed. In the picture, Kapil Dev can be seen lying in his bed with his daughter Amiya sitting on a chair beside him. Dev happily posed for the picture and showed thumbs up signs suggesting he was doing fine.

Kapil Dev After Successfully Undergoing Angioplasty Surgery

Kapil Pa ji is OK now after his operation and sitting with his daughter AMYA. Jai mata di.@therealkapildev 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/K5A9eZYBDs — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 23, 2020





A PTI report on Saturday had stated that Kapil Dev was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. "Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," a release from the hospital was quoted by PTI. "Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

Kapil Dev Thanks Fans and Well-Wishers For Support





Dev also later posted a statement on social media pages and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support. "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," he wrote on his Instagram and Twitter pages.