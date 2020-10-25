Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Friday, 23 October, has been discharged from Fortis hospital in Delhi.

Former India international cricketer Chetan Sharma tweeted a picture of Kapil Dev: “ Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged,” tweeted Sharma.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

On Friday, Kapil Dev posted a story on Instagram, saying: “Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” the statement read.

The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi complained of chest pain on Thursday, 22 October, and was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute’s emergency department.

