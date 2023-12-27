Kaoru Mitoma injury: Roberto De Zerbi confirms major Brighton blow ahead of Tottenham clash

Kaoru Mitoma will not be involved against Tottenham (Action Images via Reuters)

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Brighton will be without Kaoru Mitoma for up to six weeks.

The winger suffered an ankle injury during the Seagulls' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last week, limping off in the closing stages of the derby at Selhurst Park.

Brighton have won just one of their last five Premier League matches, dropping down to ninth in the table and off the pace in the race for European qualification, but can close the gap to the top four when Tottenham make the trip to the Amex Stadium on Thursday night.

However, Mitoma will not be involved for the Seagulls for Spurs' visit, with the 26-year-old potentially out until February. Simon Adingra also faces a spell on the sidelines for Brighton, having picked up a hamstring issue.

"Tomorrow we have more or less 10 injured players, maybe eight but (the other) two players can't start the game," De Zerbi revealed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"Mitoma is one of them. We lost Kaoru for around six weeks - four, five, six weeks.

"Adingra, I think he needs four, five weeks. Tomorrow, no Mitoma, no Adingra."

Mitoma and Adingra were both set to go away on international duty in January, though their injuries have now put that in major doubt.

The Asian Cup begins on January 12, with Mitoma a key player for Japan, while Adringra would have been confident of being included in the Ivory Coast squad for an Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, starting on January 13.

On Adingra's availability, De Zerbi added: “I don’t know if he can play in the African Cup because the injury. He needs four or five weeks. It’s a muscular injury, hamstring.”