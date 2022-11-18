Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kanzhun, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = CN¥637m ÷ (CN¥14b - CN¥2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kanzhun has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Kanzhun's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kanzhun here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kanzhun Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Kanzhun is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making two years ago but is is now generating 5.5% on its capital. In addition to that, Kanzhun is employing 446% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 20%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Kanzhun has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Kanzhun has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 53% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kanzhun and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

