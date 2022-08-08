Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 15% this week, taking one-year losses to 42%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 42% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since Kanzhun has shed CN¥1.6b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that Kanzhun didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Kanzhun saw its revenue grow by 88%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 42% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Kanzhun is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Kanzhun in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Kanzhun shareholders are happy with the loss of 42% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 14% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kanzhun .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

