Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kanzhun Limited's (NASDAQ:BZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People’s Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥1.2b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥979m, the US$11b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Kanzhun's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering Kanzhun, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CN¥647m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 60% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kanzhun's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Kanzhun has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

