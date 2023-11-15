Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Kanzhun Limited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Wenbei Wang, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Wenbei Wang: Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao; and our Director and CFO, Mr. Phil Yu Zhang. Before we start, we would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and operations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under company's control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different. The company's cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and do not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purpose only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued earlier today. In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on our website at ir.zhipin.com. With that, I will now turn the call to Jonathan, our Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Peng Zhao: Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On behalf of the company and our employees, management team and Board of Directors I would like to stress our sincere gratitude to our users and investors will trust and support us. First, I would like to share with you our performance for the third quarter throughout the history. We recorded GAAP revenue of RMB 1.61 billion for this quarter up 36.3% year-on-year. We booked RMB 1.64 billion in calculated cash billings, up 32.1% year-on-year. Our adjusted net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 89.6% year-on-year to . Our asset operating income, which excludes other income such as financing returns, was RMB 550 million, making a quarterly record high in terms of both absolute amount and margin.

Story continues

Our total paid enterprise customers in the 12 months reached 4.9 million up 32.4% year-on-year and 8.4% quarter-on-quarter, both the total paid enterprise customer number and active user paying ratio continue to improve. In the third quarter, the average number of monthly verified active users on the BOSS Zhipin app reached 44.6 million, up by 37.7% year-on-year with approximately 12 million newly added verified users. Our cohort accumulated newly verified users for the past few quarters of this year exceeded 40 million. During our third quarter, late November last year, we forecasted that the company will add 100 million new verified users in the next 3 years, which seems to be expected at the moment. At the same time, our user activeness which is average as a percentage if I will pay you with main stable at a relatively high level.

In the third quarter, there are more than 135 million monthly average number of neutral achievements on the platform. Third quarter is a conditional peak season for [indiscernible] recruitment. The continuous increase in recruitment demand. While the number of average monthly active drop sequence remains stable, the average number of monthly active user enterprise seasons and monthly active enterprise increased significantly by more than 5% sequentially, both due to record highs. In terms of industry breakdown, the blue-collar industry delivered the most outstanding performance, especially the blue collar other service sector which was the largest second contributor in the recruitment of both number of job postings and revenue for this quarter with added daily active job posting for other service sector exceeded 1 million.

So let's take a look at other blue-collar sectors, which involves more young job seekers. The supply chain logistics and manufacturing industries set some job categories such as transportation, warehousing and workers also boosted overall increase. These drivers raised the blue collar industry revenue contribution to nearly 35%. Other industries such as consumer automobile, aftermarket, new energy, internet, lifestyle service and raw materials related to machinery manufacturing sales also grew fairly on a quarter-on-quarter basis whilst the overall internet industry maintaining growth momentum on a quarterly basis. In contrast to the first half of the year, the recovery of demand from larger enterprises increased relatively more quickly in this quarter in terms of the number of newly added and active job positions.

A businessperson in business attire writing a job post on their laptop.

Future prices with more than 2,000 inquiries go faster. From the city level perspective, second tier and lower-tier cities continued to outperform. The decrease in both the number of job positions and income. In terms of corporate social responsibility, this quarter, we focused on and dedicated in hoping the employment of typical group of people, which is workers. Provide [indiscernible] public recruitment activities. Nearly 5,000 enterprises providing more than 100,000 positions for the group of job seekers and cover more than participants. One more thing to add, with the company's Board approval, we declared a special cash dividend for the first time. This is a return to our shareholders and for their firm support as our profitability continues to be stable and improve.

The amount is USD 0.09 per [indiscernible] share which is USD 0.18 per [indiscernible] for an accredited dividend amount of approximately USD 80 million. This is expected to be distributed in the mid to late December this year. That's all for my part of the call, I will now turn it over to our CFO, for the review of our financials. Thank you.

Yu Zhang: Thanks, Jonathan. Hello, everyone. Now let me walk you through the details of our financial results of the third quarter 2023. We achieved a solid financial performance in the past quarter with all key figures exceeding our expectations. Our revenues exceeded the high end of our guidance to RMB 1.31 billion in the representing portfolio year-on-year growth and quarter-on-quarter. Our calculated cash release reached RMB 1.64 billion, up 32% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter. The good results were mainly due to strong user growth plus healthy user engagement as well as recover on recruitment demand in the quarter. The number of customers for the 12 months ended September 30 reached another new high to 4.9 million indicating an improved the paying ratio level among active enterprise users.

Despite the slight decline of overall ARPPU, A-R-P-P-U stands for average revenue per paying user, which was mainly dragged down by the increased revenue contribution from small-sized accounts. We are happy to see that the ARPPU of key accounts show sequential growth trend, and find out recruitment demand is improving among large enterprises. Moving to the cost side. Total operating costs and expenses for this quarter were RMB 1.36 billion, up 40% year-on-year. Excluding share-based compensation, our adjusted operating costs and expenses were RMB 1.07 billion, relatively stable with the last quarter and up [indiscernible] year-on-year. The quarterly adjusted operating margin keeps a record high, improved from 25.7% in the same period last year to 34.2% this quarter, up by 8.5 percentage points year-on-year.

This strong profitability once again proved our efficiency, our effective monetization model and powerful operating leverage. Our cost of revenues increased by 33% year-on-year to RMB 268 million this quarter, representing a gross margin of 83.3% up by 1.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. Our gross margin bottomed up from the first quarter this year and achieved a sequential improvement in the past 2 quarters mainly due to the recovery of the revenue growth momentum on top of an effective cost control. Our sales and marketing expenses were RMB 457 million up 15% year-on-year. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses was RMB 389 million, up 10% year-on-year, and this increase was primarily due to increased sales, employee-related expenses and enhanced advertising activities.

Notably, ratio of selling and marketing expenses continue to decline while our trailing 12 months paid enterprise customers and MAU continue to grow once again showcased our enhanced marketing efficiency and our superior economy of scale. Our R&D expenses in this quarter increased by 43% year-on-year to RMB 440 million, and our adjusted R&D expenses was RMB 306 million, up 39% year-on-year, primarily due to our further investments in talent and technology developments especially in areas related to AI technology. Our G&A expenses increased by 41% year-on-year to RMB 219 million in this quarter and adjusted G&A expenses remained relatively stable with sustained period last year. Our net income was RMB 426 million this quarter. More than doubled in the same quarter last year, and our adjusted net income set a new record as reached RMB 740 million consulting to an adjusted net margin of 44%, up 12 percentage points year-on-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities grew by 122% year-on-year to RMB 830 million for this quarter mainly contributed by increased cash collection from operations. As of September 30, 2023, our cash, cash equivalents time deposit and short-term investments were RMB 4.8 billion and the long-term investments in wealth management products were RMB 2.3 billion, which totaled as RMB 15.1 billion, supported by our ample cash reserve and outstanding cash generation capabilities, we will try our best to deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders. And now for our business outlook. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect our total revenues to be between RMB 1.51 billion and RMB 1.55 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40% to 43%. Based on our current progress, we expect the cash balance in Q4 to continue to grow sequentially, mainly due to key accounts contributions.

With that, that concludes our prepared remarks. Now we would like to answer questions. Operator, please go ahead.

See also 20 Largest Hedge Hedge Funds in the World and Their Top Stock Picks and 20 Countries With The Largest Foreign Reserves in 2023.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.