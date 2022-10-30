Kanye ‘Ye’ West Posts Graphic Emmett Till Photo to Instagram Alongside Antisemitic Screed Against Ari Emanuel

Kanye “Ye” West posted the graphic post-lynching photo of civil rights icon Emmett Till to Instagram Sunday alongside a long, antisemitic screed against Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

“You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time,” the rapper wrote on an Instagram post Sunday. “You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the ‘business’ people … And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you “Business” people actually have.”

The post continues the saga between Ye and Emanuel after Emanuel wrote an opinion piece for the Financial Times earlier this month arguing that the rapper’s mental health challenges do not excuse his antisemitic remarks.

