Kanye West's Presidential Campaign Has Received Zero Donations, According to Campaign Filings

Virginia Chamlee
·3 min read
Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House
Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West's informal 2024 campaign for president doesn't appear to be popular with political donors — at least, according to a recent filing, which shows the rapper and designer's campaign brought in zero dollars in 2022.

In a filing submitted Monday and surfaced by The Daily Beast, Kanye 2020 (the current name of West's political action committee) reported spending $142,000 in expenses in the last three months of 2022, but not bringing in any donations that year.

While West hasn't officially declared his candidacy (which requires filing paperwork with the FEC), he did post what appeared to be a campaign video in November. The video posted by West on Twitter has since been deleted, though the rapper and designer posted other videos, as well, including one which displays a "Ye 24" logo, a reference to a presidential run.

That same day, West also posted a video in which he discussed how he had recently dined with former President Donald Trump and far-right activist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club — a dinner that made headlines after the rapper began to make numerous anti-semitic comments.

RELATED: Biden White House Denounces Trump's Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West: 'Repugnant and Dangerous'

According to the campaign filing, West's political committee paid Fuentes — a 24-year-old livestreamer who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the U.S. Justice Department —$9,026.46 and $5,693.41 in travel reimbursements.

Fuentes made headlines in 2017 for attending the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In February 2020, his YouTube channel was permanently suspended for violating the company's hate speech policy. He has since continued to spread Holocaust denialist and antisemitic views.

RELATED: Biden White House Denounces Trump's Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West: 'Repugnant and Dangerous'

West's political committee also paid Milo Yiannopoulos — an outspoke conservative with far-right, often controversial views who also attended the dinner with Trump — two payments: one for $9,955 and another for $40,000. According to the filing, the payments were for campaign services and a domain transfer. Yiannopoulos previously worked as something of a campaign manager for West but was reportedly fired last month, the Beast reports (he has said he left of his own volition).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

A 2024 campaign would be West's second presidential run.

In 2020, the artist launched his bid for president amid a tumultuous period in his personal life with then-wife Kim Kardashian, and various episodes of erratic behavior. At his only campaign event, he divulged deeply personal details about his family.

He ultimately earned about 60,000 votes in a dozen states.

West, 45, has been mired in controversy in recent months due to several antisemitic remarks, including a tweet in which he said he wanted to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." Following that comment, dozens of companies — including Adidas — cut ties with the rapper and fashion designer.

But West doubled down on the comments, making an an appearance on the alt-right web show InfoWars during which he praised Adolf Hitler and said Nazis "did good things too; we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

Latest Stories

  • Kanye West paid white nationalist Nick Fuentes nearly $15,000 out of his 2020 campaign funds

    The rapper also paid almost $50,000 to far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, according to campaign finance records.

  • Time is running out for science projects amid Horizon limbo – Cambridge academic

    The minister laid the blame for the delay entirely with the EU, insisting that the Government itself is ready to associate with Horizon.

  • Police arrest ‘fake officer’ armed with knives on Capitol Hill

    Secret Service find ‘shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask inside the suspect’s Ford Explorer,’ USCP says

  • Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward over released audio recordings

    Trump Sues Bob Woodward , for Using Recordings of , Presidential Interviews.Trump Sues Bob Woodward , for Using Recordings of , Presidential Interviews.Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed the suit against the iconic journalist on Jan. 30.At issue is the Oct. release of Woodward's book, 'The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward's Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump.".Trump claims that while he did authorize the use of the interviews for Woodward's book 'Rage,'.... the use of the interviews in audiobook form equates to a broken promise on the part of the journalist.President Trump told Woodward numerous times that the Interviews were to be used by Woodward—and Woodward only—, Court Documents Filed by Trump's Attorneys, via NBC News.... for the sole purpose of accurately quoting President Trump for the 'written word,' i.e., 'Rage,' and not for any other purpose, Court Documents Filed by Trump's Attorneys, via NBC News.... including providing, marketing, or selling the Interviews to the public, press, or the media, in any way, shape, or form, Court Documents Filed by Trump's Attorneys, via NBC News.Woodward decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize upon President Trump’s voice by releasing the Interview Sound Recordings of their interviews with President Trump in the form of an audiobook, Court Documents Filed by Trump's Attorneys, via NBC News.Woodward's lawyers responded to the suit, promising an aggressive legal defense.Former President Trump’s lawsuit is without merit and we will aggressively defend against it. , Statement Released by Woodward and Publisher, via NBC News.All these interviews were on the record and recorded with President Trump’s knowledge and agreement. , Statement Released by Woodward and Publisher, via NBC News.Moreover, it is in the public interest to have this historical record in Trump’s own words. We are confident that the facts and the law are in our favor, Statement Released by Woodward and Publisher, via NBC News.Trump stated on Jan. 30 that the audiobook “was an open and blatant attempt to make me look as bad as possible.”

  • Annie Wersching death: 24 and Runaways actor dies of cancer aged 45

    ‘Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it,’ said ‘24’ director John Cassar

  • TikTok's CEO will appear before Congress after heightened warnings of a US-China war. He'll need all his diplomatic genius.

    The CEO of the video app is preparing to address Washington's concerns over data privacy and security as the US gets more hawkish on China.

  • Boris Johnson says Putin 'threatened' to kill him with missile

    Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him in a missile attack, saying “it would only take a minute” in a call ahead of the invasion of Ukraine.Source: BBC

  • Trump Suggests, Yet Again, He Trusts Putin Over U.S. Intelligence 'Lowlifes'

    Just in case you were wondering where the former president's loyalties lie.

  • MSNBC Host Confronts Matt Gaetz Over ‘Pardon’ Testimonies

    MSNBCMSNBC host Ari Melber confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the congressman’s denial that he sought a pardon beginning in December 2020 from then-President Donald Trump, asking him if those who testified under oath claiming that he requested one are all just making it up.“We’ve got multiple people — the director of White House presidential personnel, a Trump loyalist, lawyer Eric Herschmann, Cassidy Hutchinson — they all testified under oath that you specifically requested a pardon,” Melb

  • Kate Middleton Stuns in Red Suit to Launch Her Early Years Campaign

    The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out tonight, coordinating in red, in support of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canadian rugby women finish 9th at Sydney 7s with wins over Spain, Brazil

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team finished ninth at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Sydney, Australia, following back-to-back victories over Spain and Brazil on Saturday. The 10th-ranked Canadians rebounded for their first two wins of the tournament after finishing at the bottom of Pool B with an 0-3-0 record. Canada took down No. 9 Spain 27-10 in a ninth-place semifinal before edging No. 11 Brazil 24-21 in an exciting ninth-place play-off. Nakisa Levale, Renee Gonzalez and Fancy

  • Bo Horvat after trade to Islanders: 'I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life'

    Things can change very quickly in the NHL. Just ask Bo Horvat.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Sports world reacts to death of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull

    Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led