Kanye West's Instagram account gets restricted after anti-Semitic post

It was bound 2 happen again: Kanye West's Instagram has been restricted.

The platform deleted content from West's page and placed a restriction on his account after the rapper violated its policies, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to EW. The representative added that the company can decide to impose restrictions on accounts that routinely break its guidelines and temporarily stop them from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages.

While Meta did not state which specific content had been removed from his account, the decision comes after West shared a since-deleted post that has been criticized for being anti-Semitic.

The Donda rapper shared a screenshot Friday of a conversation with Sean Combs, a.k.a Diddy, in which West seemingly claimed that Combs is being manipulated by Jewish people — an old anti-Semitic conspiracy theory — and declared, "No one can threaten or influence me." He also captioned the image, "Jesus is Jew."

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Kanye West's Instagram account has been restricted.

West's Instagram post comes less than a day after he displayed seemingly anti-Semitic behavior during his Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson. In their discussion Thursday, West insinuated that former Donald Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, brokered peace treaties in Israel in order "to make money."

Following his comments, the American Jewish Committee publicly denounced West's use of "anti-Semitic tropes like greed and control" over the past week in an Instagram video on Friday.

"The greed theme has led to a long list of Jewish stereotypes, such as being money-oriented or controlling the world's finances," it wrote. "The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others."

After his post was deleted, West took to Twitter to slam Meta chairman Mark Zuckerberg for imposing restrictions on his Instagram account.

"Look at this, Mark," West wrote alongside a photo of the pair singing karaoke together. "How you gone kick me off Instagram?"

Story continues

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

This is not the first time West has been restricted on the social media platform. The "Stronger" musician had his account suspended after he hurled a racial slur at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah back in March.

He has also used his account to make jabs at his former partner Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him in February 2021, as well as her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: