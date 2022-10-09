Kanye West's Instagram Account Gets Restricted for Violating Platform's Rules and Guidelines

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Kanye West

Kanye West is facing action from Meta after sharing what some have deemed an anti-Semitic post.

Instagram restricted the Grammy Award winner's account and deleted content from his page after he violated the social media platform's rules and guidelines, according to NBC News, although a Meta spokesperson did not confirm to the outlet what content violated their rules.

In a now-deleted post from Friday, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Diddy, in which allegedly appeared to show West claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. "Jesus is Jew," he wrote in the caption, reported NBC News.

RELATED: Kanye West Turns on Jared Kushner in New Interview, Says He Was 'Holding Trump Back'

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) on Friday called out West's language for perpetuating "anti-Semitic tropes like greed and control," writing in a statement: "Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism. Over the last week, the musician has fomented hatred of Jews."

They also referenced his appearance this week on Tucker Carlson Tonight, in which he said that Jared Kushner's work with Israel that resulted in a peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates "was to make money."

"The greed theme has led to a long list of Jewish stereotypes, such as being money-oriented or controlling the world's finances. The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others," AJC continued. "Ye needs to learn that words matter."

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West for Attacking Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: 'You're a Bully'

Following his controversial two-part interview on the Fox News show in which he talked about the blowback from wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt for his Yeezy show Monday at Paris Fashion Week, West's social media activity abruptly moved from Instagram to Twitter on Friday night, where he called out Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg. West was last on Twitter in November 2020, Election Day.

"Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram?," he wrote in part, sharing a throwback photo of the two of them singing karaoke.

Elon Musk responded to the tweet with the reception, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

