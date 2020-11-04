Kanye West writes in himself for president, hints at future run for office after his low vote count

Kanye West's first presidential bid appears to be at an end.

"WELP," West wrote on twitter, posting a picture of himself in profile against an election map. "KANYE 2024," he continued, seemingly suggesting a future presidential run.

He may not have racked up the votes on election night, but at least one person voted for West: the rapper himself.

The rapper, 43, took to Twitter on Election Day to share that he not only voted for president for the first time ever, but also that he cast his ballot for himself.

"God is so good," West wrote Tuesday morning. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

West appeared on the ballot in 12 states and saw more than a thousand in each of them, according to Wednesday morning data from the Associated Press. His current country-wide vote total is more than 60,000. More than 135 million votes have been counted so far.

In Vermont, a state ultimately won by former Vice President Joe Biden, he received more than 1,200 votes, about 0.3% of the states total votes. Tennessee, which President Donald Trump won, gave West more than 10,000, also about 0.3% of votes.

The rapper followed up the tweet with a video of his ballot with his name written in for president and Michelle Tidball, a preacher and life coach according to Ballotpedia, written in for vice president.

"KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020," he wrote along with the video. "Thank you Jesus Christ"

West also shared a video to Twitter of himself sliding his ballot into a voting machine, making his vote official.

"The first vote of my life," he wrote. "We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world." Later, West tweeted a photo of himself wearing a blue hoodie, black face mask and an "I Voted" sticker.

West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, shared that she voted as well. However, unlike her husband, Kardashian didn't go into detail about whom she cast her ballot for.

"I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!" the 40-year-old tweeted, along with a black-and-white photo of herself with an "I Voted" sticker. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

West isn't the only first-time voter this election.

By Oct. 30, nearly 85 million people had already voted – more than half of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election, according to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who runs the U.S. Elections Project.

Turnout among younger voters accounts for much of the surge this election cycle. But older voters are turning out, too. Of the nearly 6.2 million first-time voters who have cast their ballots, nearly 2.6 million are over 40, according to data from TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm.

Contributing: Grace Hauck, Ryan W. Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kanye West votes for himself, hints at 2024 presidential run