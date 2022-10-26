Kanye West: What's next for Yeezy and trainer fans?

Manish Pandey and Sam Harris - Newsbeat reporters
·4 min read
Ye
Kanye West, now known as Ye, is best known for hits such as Gold Digger and Stronger

Kanye West's Yeezy collaboration with Adidas has been one of the most successful in the brand's history.

But that's now over, as the clothing giant has dropped the rapper - known as Ye - over anti-Semitic comments.

Cutting the partnership means Adidas will make a net loss of £217m in 2022, with many other brands also ending their relationships with him.

For fans of the fashion and music, and the wider sneaker world, the big question is what comes next?

"I was a fan of him," James Drury tells BBC Newsbeat. "He is a genius in the fashion industry and in the music industry."

But the 28-year-old is no longer a fan and says he can't stand by Ye after anti-Semitic comments.

"It does feel like he's almost attention seeking to stay relevant," he says. "And he's just a little bit too far out there with me now.

"There's certain things that you just can't agree with."

'A separate brand'

James, from Shropshire, has been collecting Yeezys since 2016, when he first got into the range.

"It was more so the rarity," he says. "Seeing images of various celebrities wearing them, it instantly pulls you in."

But when it comes to being a Yeezy collector, he will continue despite Ye's comments.

"I almost see Yeezy as a brand separately from Kanye West. Obviously, he controls much of it, but for some reason I see Yeezy as separate. So I will continue with it."

James
James has been collecting shoes since 2016

James says he's not in it for the money though.

"I'm personally not in it for selling them, I collect because of the rarity rather than the money," he says.

"I have huge stories behind [certain shoes that I've got]."

Emily Atkins from The Sole Supplier, a specialist trainer website, labels it "the biggest story in the sneaker world".

And while cutting the partnership has cost Adidas money, Emily is interested to see the wider impact.

"We've been seeing that people have rebelled and boycotted Adidas because of Kanye's comments," the shoe expert says. "And I think his influence is on the whole brand."

Emily, 25, says Adidas can recover from the backlash, and they can learn a big lesson on not putting "so much reliance on one influencer for their campaigns".

"I think he started damaging his reputation a long while ago."

But she recognises the need to keep in mind Ye's mention of his mental health, as he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Emily
Emily feels Ye's departure from Nike didn't have a big impact, so the same might be possible for Adidas

She adds there are other options for Adidas going forward, too.

"It's dangerous for any brand to rely so heavily on one influencer to drive such a huge portion of their sales," she says.

"But on the other hand, they do have other products, some very iconic silhouettes which have always been around pre-Kanye."

The future for Ye?

As for Ye, he's lost his position in Forbes magazine's list of billionaires. It estimates that the loss of the Adidas partnership cuts Ye's net worth from $1.5bn to $400m (£1.3bn to £349m).

In the world of fashion, Emily feels the rapper no longer has "the positive inputs he had all those years ago".

"It'll be interesting to see his next move. And which brands are brave enough to take him under their wing."

As for his music, James says while he's not yet at the stage where he'll be pressing skip on his tunes, but "it's getting very close".

"I do think a lot of people will turn off his music now, will skip him and put [his comments] before the music."

Additional reporting by Polly Bayfield

Newsbeat logo
Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

Latest Stories

  • Kanye West antisemitism controversy: What rapper said and how people have reacted

    Kanye West has been widely condemned for his recent slew of antisemitic comments, but the rapper has previous form with making controversial remarks. Here is a look at what West said and other controversial comments he has made in the past. Earlier this month West tweeted to say he was "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE" before alleging he wasn't "Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also".

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Canadian gymnasts slam inaction by federal sports minister after toxic culture reports

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Calls to investigate the "toxic culture and rampant child abuse entrenched in Canadian gymnastics" have gone unanswered for seven months, a group of more than 500 Canadian gymnasts allege in an open letter released on Wednesday. Now, the group known as Gymnasts For Change Canada is "urging and imploring" federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge to initiate an independent third-party judicial investigation "for the well

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • 8 major NHL records, milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season

    Phil Kessel's pursuit of NHL "ironman" status and seven other milestone chases to follow this season.