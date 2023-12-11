Kanye West teases new album at Wynwood restaurant after surprise Art Basel appearance

After a surprise appearance at Art Basel, Kanye West gave fans at a Wynwood restaurant a rare glimpse into his upcoming album.

KANYE PLAYING THE NEW ALBUM! pic.twitter.com/M0zj752EI8 — RH (@RihYe_) December 10, 2023

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, shocked fans Sunday evening at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, an upscale Caribbean restaurant that often features live music. The rapper played snippets of his elusive joint album with Ty Dolla $ign just after they publicized a 17-track list via Instagram.

The duo released their first single “Vultures” in late November. In the track, Kanye commented on the controversy he faced after making a string of antisemitic remarks. This project will be Ye’s first release since being slammed for the comments in 2022.

The full-length album has been pushed back several times and includes “New Body,” an unreleased song featuring Nicki Minaj that has gained steam on TikTok in recent months. The album is expected to be unveiled in South Florida as the rappers plan to host the “VULTURES RAVE” listening party Tuesday at Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

According to Page Six, Kanye attended the tail end of Art Basel, also turning up at famed club E11even Sunday morning. The Grammy Award-winning rapper and super producer was wearing an all-white outfit, including a scarf around his face and socks with no shoes.

An Instagram fan page shared photos of Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori, who wore a see-through dress, at both Art Basel and Dukunoo.

“[The album is] sounding really good!” the fan page’s post said. “I won’t be sharing any snippets to keep it a surprise for everyone and avoid any spoilers. It’s almost album time!”

Listen to snippets of the album

A fan even compiled a list of the clips on X, formerly known as Twitter.