Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by prestigious Chicago art school

Kanye West has been stripped of his honorary degree from the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago following his shocking antisemitic rants and admitting he “likes” Adolf Hitler.

West, who grew up in Chicago, was awarded the doctorate by the school in 2015. He attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before dropping out at the age of 20 to pursue his music career.

Now SAIC officials say the institution has rescinded the degree and condemned the rapper for his hateful words and statements.