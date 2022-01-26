Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian for Kissing Pete Davidson at 'SNL'

Kanye West is finally speaking up about the famous kiss Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared during a Saturday Night Live skit in October 2021. At the time, West, also known as Ye, accompanied his estranged wife to her hosting debut.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" the DONDA rapper said in a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked. Later that month, the KKW Beauty mogul and the King of Staten Island star were spotted holding hands during a rollercoaster ride. In November, they were photographed going out on various dates, confirming their romance.

This isn't the first time West speaks on his ex's current relationship with Davidson. The musician recently dissed the comedian in his song "Eazy." In the track featuring The Game, Ye raps, "God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass."

Watch West's Hollywood Unlocked interview below and revisit Kardashian and Davidson's SNL skit.