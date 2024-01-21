Kanye West slammed for ’emotional abuse,’ treating wife like ‘piece of meat’ in NSFW snaps

Kanye West is getting slammed by fans for the way he treats his wife, whose nearly nude body is on full display in new set of photos shared by the embattled rapper.

On Saturday, Ye posted several snaps of Bianca Censori, including two exceptionally racy ones in which she’s barely covered by a bodysuit.

“Cream of wheat,” reads the edited caption of one such image, which shows Censori, mostly from behind, as she stands at their kitchen counter. Despite donning knee-high black boots and a black leather head-cover, the photo — which has racked up more than 1.4 million likes — clearly highlights Censori’s bare bottom and side-boob.

“Uh. Dude. Get help,” commented Todd Hoffman from Discover Channel’s “Gold Rush,” while another wrote, “Someone save this woman from emotional abuse.”

Another photo flaunts all of Censori from the back, as she poses in the barely-there getup.

“What is this? You have daughters. You teaching them to be submissive sex pets?” asked one user.

“One day your daughter will think it’s OK to be treated like this,” said another.

Meanwhile, on a third post in the series — a close-up of Censori in the headpiece — another user accused West of treating Censori “like a marketable piece of meat.”

The bizarre new posts come exactly two weeks after the Grammy winner— who derailed much of his career with a series of antisemitic screeds— paid tribute to Censori’s 29th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing stepmom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he captioned one of six birthday posts — all but one of which appear to have been deleted.

The only photo left on West’s feed from that Jan. 6 series shows Censori in yet another sheer bodysuit, with a black box covering her otherwise visible nipples. In fact, the majority of the nine current posts on his account feature Censori in revealing outfits and sexualized poses.

The rapper and Censori — who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy company since 2020 — tied the knot at the end of 2022. He and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, finalized their divorce just two months prior.

