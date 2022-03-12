Kanye West Sits Courtside with Model Chaney Jones at Lakers vs. Wizards Basketball Game

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Kanye West and Chaney Jones appear to be going strong!

The rapper, 44, and the model, 24, enjoyed an evening out when they attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

For the outing at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., West wore a black hoodie and faded black jeans, along with a pair of long black boots.

Jones — who fans have pointed out bears a striking resemblance to West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian — meanwhile, wore a black-and-white top and skintight black leather pants. She accessorized the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

During the sporting event, West and Jones were photographed sitting closely beside one another. The Delaware native was also captured wrapping her arm around the "Stronger" musician in another photograph.

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

West was first linked to Jones in February after they were spotted out in Miami together following his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox.

After Jones shared a selfie of the two earlier this month, West seemingly confirmed romance rumors by posting a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram. The post featured a recent paparazzi photo with Jones and a caption that read, "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

West also commented on The Shade Room post with a black heart, while Jones wrote, "My love," alongside a black heart emoji and the fingers crossed emoji.

"Kanye is not seriously dating Chaney right now. He's hanging out with her just like he did with Julia," a source previously told PEOPLE.

West and Jones' latest date night came about the same day that Kardashian, 41, went Instagram official with her current flame, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The couple made their debut on the social media platform on Friday, with Kardashian sharing two photos of the comedian, 28.

In one image, the pair was snapped laying on the floor as Davidson leaned back into Kardashian's lap and looked up at his girlfriend. The other photo featured Kardashian and Davidson in a blurry, black-and-white selfie.

"Whose car are we gonna take?!" Kardashian captioned the Instagram slideshow, which also included photos of her in a sparkly coat and silver thigh-high boots.

The SKIMS founder — who was recently declared legally single — and Davidson first made headlines in Oct. 2021 while sharing an onscreen kiss on SNL. During the episode, which marked Kardashian's hosting debut, the pair played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.