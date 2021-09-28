Kanye West Shows Off Incredible Rap Skills in 2002 Clip Featured in New Docuseries Jeen-yuhs

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Brad Barket/Getty

Kanye West will be the focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary series titled Jeen-yuhs, which debuted a first-look teaser over the weekend on YouTube.

The throwback clip shows West, now 44, back in 2002 New York City, where he is seen with fellow rapper Mos Def along with collaborator Consequence and actor Wood Harris seated in what looks to be a conference room.

West asks Def in the clip, "Mos, can you spit a piece of that 'Two Words' sh--?," referencing what would become the track of the same name featured on his 2004 debut album The College Dropout.

After Def delivers his lyrics, West takes over, growing more spirited with each verse. At one point, when the rapper reaches a crescendo, Def applauds him and the camera pans away, only to have West continue rapping and direct the lens back to his face.

Jeen-yuhs is directed by longtime West collaborators Coodie and Chike Ozah, who also co-directed the 2005 music video for "Two Words."

The three-part docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Last month, West dropped his tenth studio album, Donda, which is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The record is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

The LP also marked West's first album since Kim Kardashian West — with whom he shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — filed for divorce in February after more than six years of marriage. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in the pair's relationship last year.