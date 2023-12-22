Kanye West is selling his Malibu home for a loss 2 years after paying $57 million for it

Kanye "Ye" West is selling his Malibu property for $53 million.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is putting his beachfront Malibu home up for sale at a loss two years after he paid $57 million for it.

The property includes 4,000 square feet of interior space and about 1,500 square feet of outdoor living areas, and nearly every room has views of the Pacific Ocean.

"Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim is exclusively listing the property for $53 million. The real estate broker said the new price reflects the property's value after the rapper removed the home's interiors.

"The interior finishes have been removed, and this creates an unbelievably rare opportunity to buy a Picasso on the water with the ability to restore it to your own specific standards, with modern technology and excellence," Oppenheim told USA TODAY on Thursday.

Home shares Beyoncé and Jay-Z's designer

The property was designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who is also responsible for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $200 million Mailbu property. Ando is known for both his minimalist structures and his use of reinforced concrete.

Ye's home "is an everlasting beacon of permanence on California's coastline," the home description reads. "Natural light is used creatively throughout the space, another signature of Ando, to manipulate a warm feeling throughout the building and harmonize with its natural surroundings."

Around 200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 massive pylons were used to construct the home, according to its description.

"Thoughtfully located on the prestigious and quiet Malibu Road, with easy access and close proximity to the finest restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in all of Malibu. An exceedingly rare architectural achievement that should be seen as a masterful work of art, rather than just a residence," the description reads.

Ye continues to make anti-Semitic remarks

Following public backlash and the loss of significant brand deals, Ye has not refrained from making anti-Semitic comments.

The rapper recently made anti-Semitic remarks again in an expletive-filled rant surrounded by a crowd in Las Vegas, according to a video shared obtained by TMZ on Dec. 15.

In October 2022, he tweeted that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and doubled down in later television appearances, echoing false anti-Semitic talking points about Jewish people controlling the entertainment industry and media. At Paris Fashion Week earlier that month, he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "White Lives Matter," which often is associated with white supremacist groups.

The rapper is expected to drop his 11th album "Vultures" with frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. He's expected to address the controversy on the album.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kanye West is selling his Malibu home for a loss