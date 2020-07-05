Kanye West Says He's Running For President

Photo credit: Handout - Getty Images

Like many people, Kanye West is fond of taking breaks from social media. But unlike most of us, West tends to end up in the headlines whenever his Twitter hiatuses are over. Just take a tweet he fired off late Saturday, in which he announced that he's running for president.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

It's not the first time West, who's cultivated a controversial friendship with the Oval Office's current occupier, has talked about running for president. At the 2015 Video Music Awards, he announced that he'd be tossing his hat in the ring in 2020. And at last fall's Fast Company Innovation Festival, he pushed back the date a bit, referring to a 2024 presidential run. "What y'all laughing at?," he asked when the announcement elicited chuckles from the crowd. "We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk."

Despite his proclamation, it doesn't appear that he's registered his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. The only Kanye West in the FEC database is a candidate called "Kanye Deez Nutz West," who listed his address as "1977 Gold Digger Ave., Suite Yeezus" and whose authorized committees are the Back Dat Azz Up and Get Crunk Committees, supposedly located on "Lil Weezyana Dr." and "East Side Boyz Blvd.," respectively.

West is also releasing new music, which could have something to do with the timing of this announcement. Earlier this week, he released a single, "Wash Us in the Blood," and revealed that a new album, "God's Country," would be forthcoming.

But whether it's a stunt to drum up attention for his album or a more serious political endeavor, West seems to have the backing of one person on lock. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to West's tweet, saying, "You have my full support!"

