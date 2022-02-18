Kanye West says new album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on his platform

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Kanye West says his new album Donda 2 will only be available exclusively on his own platform, the Stem Player.

The US rapper said it was time to “free music from this oppressive system”, citing the small cuts made by artists for their work.

The album, due to be released later this month, will not be featured on streaming sites including Apple, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube, West said.

Sharing a video on Instagram, which appeared to show music playing on a Stem Player, West wrote: “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player.

“Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system.

“It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

The Stem Player is a small device that allows users to split songs into “stems,” according to its website.

The small disc-shaped device can control vocals, drums, and bass as well as isolating track parts and adding effects.

Stem Players retail online for 200 USD (£147), according to the site.

West’s latest album Donda, a sprawling 27-track record, was released in August last year after lengthy delays.

The 10th studio record is named after his late mother, Donda West, and is a follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King.

It features collaborators including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi and the late rapper Pop Smoke as well as material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Donda West was an English professor at Chicago State University who died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a devastating impact on West, who as well as his latest album also named a creative content company after her.

West’s latest announcement on social media comes after the release of the first part of a Netflix documentary about his life Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which featured clips of his mother.

The series was helmed by film-maker Clarence “Coodie” Simmons alongside Chike Ozah.

In previous weeks he has posted a series of erratic messages on Instagram, taking aim at Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson and threatening to pull out of his headline slot at the Coachella music festival.

