Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian's SNL Monologue During Donda 2 Performance Experience

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
Kanye West
Kanye West

Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews.com

Kanye West created the Donda experience.

On Tuesday, West, 44, celebrated the release of his album Donda 2, following Donda, which released in August.

The Donda 2 performance experience took place in Miami at the Loandepot Park with appearances from The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti and more artists featured on the latest project.

The "Eazy" rapper also brought out Marilyn Manson, despite previous backlash to the musician's appearance at West's DONDA listening party last year.

RELATED: Kanye West Shares Suicidal Thoughts, Addiction Issues in Jeen-Yuhs as Loved Ones Express Concern

West's performance also included a nod to estranged wife Kim Kardashian when he sampled a line from her Saturday Night Live monologue. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show in October.

At the beginning of the song "Sci-Fi," Kardashian's voice can be heard saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

The entire stadium was pitch-black throughout the performance, except for a burning house — surrounded by water — in the center of stage to symbolize West's childhood home in Chicago.

Attendees at the event included Elon Musk, French Montana and Rick Ross, among others.

kanye west
kanye west

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Kanye West

RELATED: Kanye West Challenges Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Legally Single amid Divorce

Last week, West revealed that he would only be releasing the album on his Stem Player.

He shared the news on Instagram, posting alongside a song snippet that "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube."

"Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes," he claimed. "It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

The $200 device "ships with Donda" and allows the user to "customize any song," according to the website.

"You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available," West wrote in another post.

In a follow-up post, West shared what appeared to be the album's track listing, while in another, he urged his followers to "go to stemplayer.com to be a part of the revolution."

The rapper first announced he would drop the album in January, by posting a photo of a burning house with the date Feb. 22, 2022 emblazoned over.

RELATED: Kanye West Says He Takes 'Accountability' for Now-Deleted Instagram Posts 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian

Variety reported that the house pictured in the photo is West's childhood home in Chicago. The "Famous" rapper previously recreated the home and featured it in a Donda listening event over the summer. The album was named after the rapper's late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 at age 58 following plastic surgery complications.

He captioned the image, "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."

West's news about his album comes as he recently said he is working on taking "accountability" following a series of Instagram posts he made about Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

He also filed a response to his ex's December petition to be declared legally single in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

His lawyers claim in the response that granting single status before issues like custody of their four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½) and shared properties are settled in their ongoing divorce could result in "a risk of adverse consequences."

The filing adds, "An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded."

Donda 2 is out now.

