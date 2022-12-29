Kanye West reportedly nowhere to be found as ex-business manager tries to serve him

Kanye West Neil Mockford/GC Images

A former business manager for Ye has reportedly been trying and failing to locate him so the rapper can be served with a $4.5 million contract lawsuit.

Thomas St. John, a former business manager for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, filed a $4.5 million lawsuit against him this year over alleged unpaid fees. But The Sun now reports St. John has been unable to locate Ye to serve him and is requesting an extension so he can do so.

"As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West," a court filing reportedly said, noting that "we have attempted to service him by mail" at "three separate addresses." A package delivered to one address was reportedly returned to the sender.

The filing notes St. John's team has "not yet made attempts to serve him personally" due to being "unable to ascertain his current residential address."

According to TMZ, Ye has been living a "nomadic life for months, traveling here and there and not really having a home base," though he has been spotted in Los Angeles this month. The lawsuit from St. John, which also alleged Ye screamed at him and became "heated and aggressive" during a January 2022 meeting, was filed as the rapper faced widespread backlash for his series of antisemitic comments.

The filing also says St. John hasn't been able to contact Ye's lawyers because he seemingly does not currently have an attorney, The Sun reports. In October, reports said Ye was working with Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who represented Johnny Depp in his lawsuit against Amber Heard. But their working relationship reportedly ended days later when Ye refused to retract his antisemitic remarks.

You may also like

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's criminal referral

The 10 biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2022