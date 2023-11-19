Kanye West Releases First Single Since 2022, Asks ‘How I’m Antisemitic? I Just F–d a Jewish B–h’

Kanye West is back, kind of. The rapper released his first single since his 2022 album “Donda 2” Friday night via WPWX Power 92 in Chicago. West, who is joined by Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign on the track, spends most of his verses bragging about the number of women he claims he’s slept with, including an unnamed “Jewish b–h” and a partner of music producer and former manager Scooter Braun, presumably his ex-wife Yael Cohen (it’s possible both references are to Cohen, who is Jewish).

West raps in part, “I don’t know who I f–d last night, I got Alzheimer’s/

I don’t know who them h–s is, man, they all lyin’/Brodie, tell me who them h–s is, man, they all fine/Runnin’ hooligan, and we with the foolishness/How I’m antisemitic? I just f–d a Jewish b–h/I just f–d Scooter’s b–h and we ran up like Olympics.”

“Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it? Whose baby is it?” he continues. Elsewhere he adds, “This ain’t Jimmy Butler but the heat got extensions/This ain’t Columbine, but we came in with the trenches.”

It’s unclear to what degree West is trolling Braun and Cohen, and possibly even his own wife, Bianca Censori, who might not appreciate hearing about all the women her husband is claiming he’s spent intimate time with.

Braun and Cohen divorced in 2021. This August, NBC News reported West spent the summer working on new music.

West has been plagued by troubles of his own making since early October 2022, when he launched a series of antisemitic attacks through social media. Days later, Vice shared unaired segments of an interview between West and Tucker Carlson in which the rapper claimed Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood to “control the Jew population” and clarified, “When I say ‘Jew,’ I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race ‘Black’ really are.”

Later that month, the team at LeBron James’ show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” pulled an interview with West due to antisemitic statements he made while recording. On an Oct. 17 episode of “Drink Champs,” West said he was a target of “the Jewish media” and “you really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe and, you know, I’m here to finish the job. I’m here to not back down.”

West also claimed he was misdiagnosed as bipolar by a Jewish doctor.

A number of brands, including Vogue, Universal Music Group, Balenciaga, Gap and finally Adidas all terminated their professional relationships with West in response. His overall net worth decreased dramatically from $2 billion to $400 million.

